Milwaukee recalled Williams from Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Brewers will swap Burch Smith out of their bullpen in exchange for Williams, who will offer the big club a fresher arm ahead of the series finale with the Reds. Williams was hit hard over his seven relief appearances with Milwaukee earlier in the season, giving up 15 earned runs on 19 hits and five walks in 10.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories