Brewers' Taylor Williams: Returns to majors
Williams was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Williams was demoted Aug. 30 so Milwaukee could add a fresh arm, and makes his return after the minimum 10 days in the minors. The 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB over 49.2 innings with the Brewers this season, and should return to middle relief role in the bullpen.
