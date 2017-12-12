Brewers' Taylor Williams: Role still uncertain
General manager David Stearns said the Brewers are still deciding whether Williams will be viewed as a starter or reliever moving forward, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams returned to action in 2017 after missing the previous two seasons due to an elbow issue that eventually required Tommy John surgery. While he's worked primarily as a starter throughout his career, the 26-year-old excelled as a reliever last season, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 13 innings of relief with Double-A Biloxi and a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings out of the Brewers' bullpen. His role for 2018 should start to come into focus closer to spring training.
