Brewers' Taylor Williams: Sent back to Triple-A
Williams was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.
Williams' latest stay on the roster lasted just three days. He allowed eight runs while recording just one out in his only appearance Tuesday against the Marlins. His absence makes room on the roster for Jimmy Nelson, called up to start Wednesday's game in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Returns to majors•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Sent to San Antonio•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Rejoins big club•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Sent to minors•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Not currently in mix for saves•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Finishes Monday's exhibition game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...