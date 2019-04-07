Brewers' Taylor Williams: Sent to minors
Williams was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.
Williams threw 52 pitches over the last two games so he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The 27-year-old has allowed five runs on six hits and three walks across 4.1 innings to begin the season.
