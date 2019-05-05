Brewers' Taylor Williams: Sent to San Antonio
Williams was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.
Williams latest stay on the big-league roster lasted just three days. He allowed two runs in six innings in a pair of relief appearances, getting the win in Saturday's 18-inning marathon against the Mets. Burch Smith's contract was recalled in a corresponding move as the Brewers bring in a fresh arm.
