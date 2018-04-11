Brewers' Taylor Williams: Starts ninth inning with lead
Williams pitched 1.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals and struck out three batters while allowing an earned run.
Williams pitched the eighth inning in a tie game and struck out all three batters he faced. He pitched so well that manager Craig Counsell let him open the ninth inning after the Brewers took the lead in the top of the frame, but he was removed after walking the first batter, and was cost the win and an earned run when that batter scored. Williams was needed for a more important role than usual Tuesday with several of the Brewers' top relievers unavailable, but he showed serious strikeout stuff, which no doubt helped his chances of hanging onto a spot in Milwaukee's ever-changing bullpen early on.
