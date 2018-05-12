Brewers' Taylor Williams: Strikes out two in relief
Williams allowed an earned run and struck out two batters over 1.2 innings in Friday's victory over the Rockies.
Williams served up a home run to Carlos Gonzalez but otherwise kept the Rockies at bay in a game the Brewers came back to win after trailing by six runs. Williams allowed 12 runners to reach base over his first 6.1 innings this season, but he has shown improvement in that area, letting just seven runners reach against him over his last 6.2 frames. Williams owns a 2.77 ERA and 21 strikeouts over his 13 innings, but given the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, he is occupying a low-leverage role.
More News
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Finishes Wednesday's game•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Starts ninth inning with lead•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Vying for bullpen spot•
-
Brewers' Taylor Williams: Role still uncertain•
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...