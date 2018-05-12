Williams allowed an earned run and struck out two batters over 1.2 innings in Friday's victory over the Rockies.

Williams served up a home run to Carlos Gonzalez but otherwise kept the Rockies at bay in a game the Brewers came back to win after trailing by six runs. Williams allowed 12 runners to reach base over his first 6.1 innings this season, but he has shown improvement in that area, letting just seven runners reach against him over his last 6.2 frames. Williams owns a 2.77 ERA and 21 strikeouts over his 13 innings, but given the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, he is occupying a low-leverage role.