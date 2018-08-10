Brewers' Taylor Williams: To throw bullpen this weekend
Williams (elbow) will toss a bullpen session Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams was put on the DL last weekend due to right elbow soreness and he will be eligible to return prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs, though manager Craig Counsell said he was unsure if Williams would require a minor-league appearance following his bullpen session. Either way, Williams should be back in the big-league bullpen in the near future as he seems to have avoided any major injury.
