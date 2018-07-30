Brewers' Taylor Williams: Tosses scoreless inning
Williams tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
The Giants loaded the bases with no one out against Williams, but he was able to retire the next three batters and keep the Giants off the scoreboard. Williams has not been sharp of late, allowing 13 hits and posting a 5:3 K:BB in 5.1 innings over his last six outings, but he will get a chance to turn things around in low-leverage situations with the Brewers' bullpen fully stocked.
