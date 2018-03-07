Williams is in the thick of the competition for one of Milwaukee's final bullpen spots, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams' performance this spring certainly warrants consideration. He struck out seven batters in four Cactus League innings thus far while giving up just a single run (on a home run no less). Durability is the biggest concern for the right-hander at this stage in the game, as he was limited to just four innings in his 14 starts for Double-A Biloxi and was forced to take a precautionary break during the summer before transitioning into a bullpen role for the remainder of the season. This was all done in an effort to protect his surgically-repaired elbow from being worn down. Williams' big fastball and past successes indicate he has a legitimate shot at cracking the Opening Day roster, but he'll need to prove his health by pitching a multi-inning outing and by pitching on back-to-back days according to McCalvy. The Brewers could still opt to send him back to the minors to develop further as a starter, but the door is open for Williams to be a big-league reliever out of the gate.