Brewers' Thomas Jankins: Advances to Triple-A

Jankins was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jankins got off to a solid start with the Shuckers and it earned him an early promotion, posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with an 11:2 K:BB over 12 frames. He made one appearance in Triple-A last season, tossing five shutout innings while striking out four.

