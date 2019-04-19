Brewers' Thomas Jankins: Advances to Triple-A
Jankins was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jankins got off to a solid start with the Shuckers and it earned him an early promotion, posting a 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with an 11:2 K:BB over 12 frames. He made one appearance in Triple-A last season, tossing five shutout innings while striking out four.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...