Jankins experienced some forearm stiffness during Friday's spring game against the Cubs and was removed as a precaution, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jankins was recently reassigned to minor-league camp, but he still pitched in Friday's Cactus League matchup. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks while failing to strike out any batters over two-thirds of an inning but was removed from the game early. The severity of the issue isn't yet known.