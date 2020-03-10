Play

Jankins was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.

Jankins spent camp with the big-league club for the first time and held his own over three appearances. He did the same last year in his first stint at the Triple-A level, going 10-5 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 88:32 K:BB in 123.1 innings over 23 outings. The lack of strikeouts doesn't bode well for his fantasy prospects, but he will garner at least some consideration should the Brewers need to bring up a starter from the minors.

