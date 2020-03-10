Brewers' Thomas Jankins: Reassigned to minors
Jankins was reassigned to minor league camp Monday.
Jankins spent camp with the big-league club for the first time and held his own over three appearances. He did the same last year in his first stint at the Triple-A level, going 10-5 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 88:32 K:BB in 123.1 innings over 23 outings. The lack of strikeouts doesn't bode well for his fantasy prospects, but he will garner at least some consideration should the Brewers need to bring up a starter from the minors.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.