Brewers' Thomas Jankins: Shines in Wednesday's start

Jankins tossed 6.1 scoreless frames for Double-A Biloxi in its 2-1 victory Wednesday over Jacksonville. He struck out four and scattered three hits and two walks in the start.

A 13th-round pick in 2016, Jankins began his professional career with little fanfare as a small-college prospect out of the Northeast, but he's quietly found success at each of his four stops on the minor-league ladder. After Wednesday's outing, the 22-year-old now carries a 2.03 ERA (3.00 FIP), 1.16 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 31 innings at Biloxi.