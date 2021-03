Jankins was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right forearm and has been shut down from throwing, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was pulled from Friday's spring matchup with the Cubs after experiencing some forearm stiffness, and he'll now be prevented from throwing for a time. Jankins was reassigned to minor-league camp last week and should be headed for Triple-A at the start of the season, if he's healthy.