Vieira was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.

Vieira has fanned 25 batters over his 22.1 innings this season, but he's also walked 13 and posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. The 31-year-old has a big arm, so it's possible he'll draw interest from a team that thinks it might be able to fix him.

