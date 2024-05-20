Vieira was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.
Vieira has fanned 25 batters over his 22.1 innings this season, but he's also walked 13 and posted a 5.64 ERA and 1.70 WHIP. The 31-year-old has a big arm, so it's possible he'll draw interest from a team that thinks it might be able to fix him.
