Vieira was assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vieira agreed to a minor-league contract with Milwaukee earlier in the year and looked to have a chance to crack the Opening Day roster as part of the Brewers' bullpen. However, he got roughed up in three spring appearances, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over three frames of relief work and will now head to minor-league camp. The right-hander will serve as bullpen depth and figures to have a chance for a mid-season promotion.