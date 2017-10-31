Dillard inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday.

Dillard finished 2017 at Triple-A Colorado Springs, accruing a 5.17 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched. The 34-year-old right-hander has struggled in recent years, posting an ERA over five in his last three seasons. Fortunately for Dillard, the Milwaukee bullpen was extremely inconsistent last season, meaning there's a chance he could get called up at some point during next year -- it's unlikely that he'll make the major-league roster out of spring training.