Brewers' Tim Dillard: Re-signed by Milwaukee
Dillard inked a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday.
Dillard finished 2017 at Triple-A Colorado Springs, accruing a 5.17 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched. The 34-year-old right-hander has struggled in recent years, posting an ERA over five in his last three seasons. Fortunately for Dillard, the Milwaukee bullpen was extremely inconsistent last season, meaning there's a chance he could get called up at some point during next year -- it's unlikely that he'll make the major-league roster out of spring training.
