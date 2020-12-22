Lopes was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Lopes' primary asset is his versatility, as he's appeared at second, third and both outfielder corners in his 87 career big-league games. His .252/.315/.362 career slash line is adequate enough for a bench option given that versatility, but it's unlikely to be enough to make him an interesting fantasy option if he winds up with unexpected playing time. He does at least have decent speed, however, stealing 11 career bases, which gives him at least a bit of fantasy value.