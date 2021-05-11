Lopes (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Since Milwaukee placed Lopes on the 60-day injured list during spring training, he won't be eligible for activation until late May. At this point, Lopes seems to have moved past the right oblique strain that slowed him at the Brewers camp in Arizona, but he'll still need several minor-league games to get his timing right at the plate. Whenever he's reinstated from the IL, Lopes will likely serve as a utility player for Milwaukee, if he isn't optioned off the active roster.