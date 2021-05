Lopes (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Lopes had been with Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment since May 11, and he'll remain with the minor-league club now that he's fully healthy. The 26-year-old has slashed .236/.328/.382 with two home runs and nine RBI in 14 minor-league games this year. He could return to the Brewers as a utility option at some point in 2021.