The Brewers promoted Shook from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Despite serving up three home runs in his most recent outing with Wisconsin, Shook received the promotion after turning in a 2.67 ERA and 43:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander has posted strikeout rates north of 26 percent at all four of his minor-league stops to date.