Myers is included on the Brewers' NLCS roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Myers was not on the Brewers' NLDS roster, but he pitched well for the big club this season when used in relief, holding a 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 28.1 innings. The righty offers more length in the bullpen than the guy he's replacing on the roster, Nick Mears.