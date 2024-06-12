Myers (3-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

A Davis Schneider homer in the first inning accounted for all the damage against Myers on Wednesday. The rookie right-hander has made two starts since he was recalled from Triple-A in late May, allowing just one run on four hits over 14 innings. The 25-year-old Myers has certainly made a case to stick in the Brewers rotation with Joe Ross (back), Robert Gasser (elbow), Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) all sidelined. He's currently lined up to face the Angels at home in his next outing.