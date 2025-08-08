The Brewers recalled Myers from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Myers will join the 26-man roster in place of Logan Henderson (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Myers could replace Henderson as Milwaukee's starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Mets. The 26-year-old has started in five of his eight appearances with the Brewers this season, posting a 4.30 ERA and a 19:10 K:BB across 23 innings.