The Brewers recalled Myers from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Myers was just optioned Sunday but is eligible to be recalled because he's taking the active roster spot of an injured player in lefty Jose Quintana (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander is likely to slide into Quintana's rotation slot this weekend against the Twins. Myers holds a 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings covering five starts with the Brewers this season.