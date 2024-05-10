Myers did not factor into the decision in Milwaukee's win over the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Myers managed to work his way out of jams throughout his four innings of work despite issuing four walks for the second consecutive start. The only run allowed by the 25-year-old right-hander came via a solo homer off the bat of Lars Nootbaar in the top of the third and he's now given up at least one home run in all four of his outings to open the campaign. Myers also recorded a season-high six strikeouts on the night and now carries an 8:8 K:BB through two May starts after posting a 9:1 K:BB through his two outings in April.