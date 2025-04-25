Myers didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Giants. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across four innings.

Thursday was Myers' 2025 debut after he begun the season on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. The 26-year-old looked rusty at times with just two punchouts and eight baserunners in four innings of work, but he did toss 82 pitches (47 strikes), indicating that he is fully past his oblique injury. Myers is lined up to take on the White Sox on the road next week.