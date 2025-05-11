Myers did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Myers allowed two runs in the fourth inning and was lifted after 75 pitches, 47 of which went for strikes. The 26-year-old has completed five innings just once through four starts, never exceeding 82 pitches. He owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 11:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Twins next weekend.