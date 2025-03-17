Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Myers will begin the season on the 15-day injured list after an MRI revealed a left oblique strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The good news is the MRI was actually "better than we were expecting," according to Murphy, who added that Myers could rejoin the rotation before the end of April. Tyler Alexander is likely to occupy a spot in Milwaukee's rotation for as long as Myers is shelved.
More News
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Undergoing imaging Sunday•
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Exits with injury•
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Roughed up in spring game•
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Lined up for Game 3 start•
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Earns win in bulk-relief role•
-
Brewers' Tobias Myers: Goes four innings vs. Pittsburgh•