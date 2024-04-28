Myers pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five batters in Sunday's 15-5 loss to the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Myers surrendered a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the top of the first inning and then a three-run shot by Anthony Volpe in the fifth frame accounted for the final tallies on his line. Through two major-league starts this season, the 25-year-old has given up five runs, all of which on three long-balls over 10 innings. If he draws another turn in Milwaukee's rotation, Myers is tentatively lined up to be back on the mound Saturday on the road versus the Cubs.