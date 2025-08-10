Myers did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Myers allowed runs in three separate innings, including solo homers in the second and third. It was the 27-year-old's first start since May 17, and he now owns a 4.78 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, and 23:12 K:BB across just 26.1 major-league innings this season. If Jacob Misiorowski (tibia) isn't able to return from the injured list when first eligible next weekend, Myers could get another turn in the Brewers' rotation against the Reds.