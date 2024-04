Myers will start against the Pirates on Tuesday in what will be his major-league debut.

Myers was up with the Brewers briefly last week but didn't make an appearance. He'll be on the bump to start Tuesday's contest after collecting a 1.62 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings this season at Nashville. Myers is filling in for Wade Miley (elbow) and could earn additional starts if he pitches well.