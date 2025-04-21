The Brewers list Myers (oblique) as their probable starter for Thursday's game against the Giants in San Francisco.

Myers has yet to be activated from the 15-day injured list and won't be until Thursday, but he's on track to make his next appearance with Milwaukee after wrapping up a three-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville last week. He ended the assignment in style Friday, striking out five batters over five scoreless innings while permitting just two hits and one walk. Myers tossed 76 pitches in that outing, so he should be able to handle something close to a typical starter's workload in his 2025 debut with Milwaukee.