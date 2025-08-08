The Brewers recalled Myers from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Logan Henderson had been in line to make a second straight turn through the rotation Saturday against the Mets, but after the rookie was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow strain, Myers will be summoned from the the minors to make the start in his stead, per Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. A full-time member of the Milwaukee rotation for much of last season, Myers has been limited to just eight appearances (five starts) in the majors in 2025, posting a 4.30 ERA and 19:10 K:BB across 23 innings. Myers may be in line for just one start, as the Brewers could get Jacob Misiorowski (tibia) back from the 15-day injured list next week when the team needs a fifth starter again.