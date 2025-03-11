Myers surrendered three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings during Monday's Cactus League win over the Mariners.

This was Myers' first rough outing of spring training after hurling four scoreless innings over his first two outings. He was able to settle down after giving up an RBI single and a two-run blast to Mitch Garver in the first inning. Myers appears in line to begin the 2025 regular season at the back end of the rotation, though with Milwaukee recently adding Jose Quintana, there would be competition for the fifth starter spot once Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is cleared, which could happen at some point in April.