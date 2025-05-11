The Brewers optioned Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The right-hander gave up two runs over four frames in a no-decision Saturday versus the Rays, and it appears he'll be the odd man out of the rotation with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Aaron Civale (hamstring) nearing their returns from the injured list. Myers missed most of the first month of the season due to an oblique strain and never fully found his footing through five outings with a 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings. The 26-year-old was a key rotation piece for Milwaukee last season and will likely get another look in the majors before too long.