Brewers' Tobias Myers: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Myers covered two scoreless frames out of the bullpen in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader and will head to the minors in favor of a fresh relief arm. The right-hander made three appearances in long relief since a spot start Aug. 9 against the Mets, and he's likely to continue working out of the bullpen if he rejoins the Brewers later in the season.
