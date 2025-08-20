The Brewers optioned Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Myers covered two scoreless frames out of the bullpen in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader and will head to the minors in favor of a fresh relief arm. The right-hander made three appearances in long relief since a spot start Aug. 9 against the Mets, and he's likely to continue working out of the bullpen if he rejoins the Brewers later in the season.