Myers will start Monday's series opener versus the Astros at American Family Field.

After Myers covered just two innings in his most recent start against the White Sox on Wednesday, the Brewers made him available out of the bullpen for this past weekend's series versus the Cubs. He tossed a perfect 11-pitch inning in relief in Friday's 10-0 loss, and given that light workload, Myers shouldn't be operating with any major restrictions as he steps back into the rotation Monday. Myers will tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn expected to come on the road Sunday at Tampa Bay.