Myers allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Myers came into Saturday having given up one or zero runs in four straight starts, all of which ended with his name in the win column. The right-hander couldn't extend the win streak Saturday, but he still pitched pretty well to notch his fourth quality start of the campaign. June was a breakout month for Myers, who was actually optioned to Triple-A on the first day of the month following a poor start against the White Sox on May 31. Since returning to the big club, he has gone 4-0 while posting a 1.44 ERA and 24:8 K:BB over 31.1 frames across five starts.