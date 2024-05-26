Myers will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Myers was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and immediately delivered a scoreless frame that day against Miami. The right-hander started in his previous four MLB appearances this season, and he's now stepping into the rotation spot of Joe Ross (back). Myers has a 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 18 innings for the Brewers this season, and he could receive a couple more turns through the rotation with a solid performance Sunday.