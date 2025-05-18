Myers (1-1) took the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing four runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

As a result of Jose Quintana (shoulder) landing on the injured list, Myers moved back into the rotation after being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday. However, Myers endured his worst outing of the campaign, as the red-hot Twins tagged him for 11 hits, including two doubles and a homer. Myers did manage to avoid walking any batters, but he notched just four whiffs and needed 71 pitches to complete 3.2 frames. It remains to be seen if Myers will get another turn in the rotation, as Aaron Civale (hamstring) could be activated off the injured list as soon as the coming week.