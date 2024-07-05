Myers (5-3) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings.

Myers allowed multiple baserunners in each of the first two frames, leading to three runs coming home early for Colorado. He then cruised through the next two innings before surrendering a solo shot to Jake Cave in the sixth, marking the second game in a row in which the 25-year-old has given up a home run. Myers also allowed a season-high eight hits on the night en route to being handed his first loss since May 4 against the Cubs. On a positive note, he's now gone at least six innings in five of his last six starts.