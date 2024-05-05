Myers (0-2) took the loss to the Cubs on Saturday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over three innings. He struck out two batters.

Nico Hoerner and Christopher Morel touched Myers up for homers, sending the right-hander to his second loss in three starts. Walks had not been an issue for Myers in his first two turns, as he walked only one batter in his first 10 innings, but he couldn't find the strike zone and/or didn't trust his stuff enough on this particular day to fill up the zone. While it was a step backward, Myers projects to remain in the rotation for the time being with DL Hall (knee) and Jakob Junis (shoulder) still without definitive timetables.