Myers struck out a batter and allowed two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

After returning from Triple-A Nashville making a 3.1-inning start versus the Mariners on Aug. 9, Myers shifted to the bullpen this week. With Milwaukee building up a seven-run lead after seven innings during Wednesday's contest, Myers was called upon to finish out the contest and was able to deliver a couple of drama-free frames. The Brewers have a doubleheader on tap Monday against the Cubs and will need to add a temporary starter to the mix, but Myers may not necessarily be called upon to make a start for either contest of the twin bill. Instead, the Brewers may prefer to keep Myers in a multi-inning relief role and call up Chad Patrick from Triple-A Nashville on Monday to start one of the two contests while Freddy Peralta starts the other.