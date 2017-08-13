Play

Shaw (foot) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Shaw fouled two pitches off his right foot during Saturday's contest and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports that X-rays on his injured foot came back negative, but the third baseman remains in the boot. Neil Walker takes over at the hot corner Sunday with Shaw being a day-to-day case moving forward.

