Brewers' Travis Shaw: Activated from injured list
Shaw (wrist) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
Shaw is back with the Brewers after spending a couple weeks on the sidelines, which doubled as an opportunity to try and shake off his slow start -- a .547 OPS over 40 games -- in the minors. Shaw hit just .235 with a .681 OPS over 10 games with Triple-A San Antonio, but the results aren't everything during short rehab stints, and the Brewers felt confident he was ready to return. Shaw figures to play regularly at third base with Keston Hiura heading to San Antonio in the corresponding move and Mike Moustakas sliding back over to the keystone, but he will likely need to pick it up at the plate in short order with Hiura just a phone call away if needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...