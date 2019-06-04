Brewers' Travis Shaw: Activated from injured list

Shaw (wrist) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.

Shaw is back with the Brewers after spending a couple weeks on the sidelines, which doubled as an opportunity to try and shake off his slow start -- a .547 OPS over 40 games -- in the minors. Shaw hit just .235 with a .681 OPS over 10 games with Triple-A San Antonio, but the results aren't everything during short rehab stints, and the Brewers felt confident he was ready to return. Shaw figures to play regularly at third base with Keston Hiura heading to San Antonio in the corresponding move and Mike Moustakas sliding back over to the keystone, but he will likely need to pick it up at the plate in short order with Hiura just a phone call away if needed.

