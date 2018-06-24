Brewers' Travis Shaw: Aggravates wrist injury

Shaw left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after aggravating his right wrist on a swing, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Obviously a pretty good twinge on that swing," Shaw said. "There's no way I could have kept going."

He went 0-for-2 before leaving the series finale. This wrist issue cost him three games earlier this week. Hernan Perez, who moved in from right field to man the hot corner after Shaw exited, would figure to see starts at third base, along with possibly Brad Miller or Eric Sogard, if Shaw misses more time. It sounds like his timetable is pretty murky, but Rosiak noted that Monday's off day should help.