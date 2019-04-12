Brewers' Travis Shaw: Available to pinch hit

Shaw (hand) took swings in the cage twice Friday and will be available off the bench against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Shaw is fine after getting struck by a pitch on the hand Wednesday, although he'll remain on the bench with lefty Julio Urias set to toe the rubber for the Dodgers. Shaw will be available to pinch hit if needed.

